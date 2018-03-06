For just a few more hours, Amazon has the Vitamix 5200 Blender on sale for $298.94. That's a match for the lowest price ever for this product. It's only dropped this low once before, a few months back. Normally it sells for $395, so today's price is an absolute steal.

This isn't your average run-of-the-mill blender, which is why it costs a bit more than you may be used to seeing. But hear me out. This thing can do it all. The blades reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat, so you can make steaming hot food in just a few minutes. You can create soups, doughs, purees, butters, coffee grounds, and of course, smoothies.

This 64-ounce blender has a rotating dial to control the speed. It's also super easy to clean and backed by a 7-year warranty. 783 users gave this an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars. For cooking inspiration, check out this Vitamix Cookbook, which contains 200 recipes to make in your fancy new blender.

