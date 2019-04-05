The Sun Joe SPX3200 2030 PSI Go Anywhere electric pressure washer is down to $119 on Amazon. This is a price match of a Special Buy deal at Home Depot , which means it's a temporary discount that could go away at any time. The pressure washer has been selling for around $170 most of this year, and it has never dropped this low before.

Whether you need to clean your patio furniture, your driveway, your siding, or something else, this discount provides the perfect tool to do it.

Pressure washers are great for a variety of outdoor cleaning tasks. Blast grime and winter gunk off your patio, porch, fence, garage, car, boat, driveway, and more. It has easy-glide wheels, which means you can maneuver it exactly where you need it. The five quick-connect spray tips help you tackle simple and heavy-duty jobs. The pump will automatically switch off when the trigger isn't engaged to save you energy and prolong its life. Users give it 4.8 stars based on 25 reviews.

