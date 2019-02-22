The Suaoki Portable Power Station 150 Wh camping generator has dropped to $84.49 thanks to a $10 off on-page coupon and the coupon code 25WBN7M6 that takes another $31.50 off the price. The generator regularly sells for $126 or more and does not drop in price without deals like this.

The Suaoki is an on-the-go power source with a bunch of different connectivity options. It has two AC outlets, four DC ports, one Quick Charge 3.0 USB port, and three USB ports. Keep everything powered up whether it's your phone, tablet, or blender. You can take this with you on your next camping trip or keep it around in case of power outage emergencies. Either way, it's compact enough that it won't take up much space wherever you put it.

If you want to add a solar panel, you'll be able to power your devices gas free thanks to the MPPT solar charge controller. You can also re-charge the generator by plugging into a standard wall outlet or by plugging into your car with the included car charger. It comes with an 18-month warranty. Users give it 4.2 stars based on 352 reviews.

