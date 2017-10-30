Remember setting up the game Mouse Trap for 45 minutes only to play it for 10? Good times.
Today only, Amazon is offering up to 40% off a huge selection of family board games and puzzles. All of the classics are included, as well as some highly-rated newcomers. There are even some Amazon Exclusives featured in this sale.
While there are some games appropriate for all ages in this sale, note that several of them are geared towards children. If you're sick of your child giving YouTubers ad revenue all day, these games and puzzles are sure to keep them occupied.
Good Deals on Good Games:
- Sorry Game (Amazon Exclusive) - $13.99 (normally $22.77)
- Operation Classic Skill Game (Amazon Exclusive) - $13.99 (normally $19.99)
- Mouse Trap Game - $11.99 (normally $21.99)
- Candy Land Game: Disney Princess Edition (Amazon Exclusive) - $13.99 (normally $19.99)
- Loaded Questions - $15.89 (normally $24.99)
TL;DR
- What makes this deal worth considering? - This one-day sale offers up some great prices on games for the whole family.
- Things to know before you buy! - If nothing at Amazon is catching your eye, or you're looking for off-color games for grownups like Cards Against Humanity, there is another board game sale at Target that has a bigger selection.
Happy Thrifting!
