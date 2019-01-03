Samsung's Evo Select microSD cards are extremely popular and for good reason. They are some of the fastest and most reliable microSD cards out there. Right now the 32GB version of the card is down to $7.99. It normally sells for around $13 and the only time it ever went lower was over Black Friday. You could easily buy a few of these for all your different devices.

This Class 10 UHS 3 card has read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s. It works great for recording video (even 4K), as well as playing mobile games, taking pictures, and more. The card comes with a full-sized SD card adapter as well so you can put it into devices that accept SD cards instead of microSD cards.

MicroSD cards are used in a wide variety of ways, and if you're shopping around, you should probably know a few of the devices that use these. So many devices including security cameras, action cameras, drones, and even the Nintendo Switch depend on microSD cards. Whatever you're looking for, be sure to grab one of these so your devices are ready to rock.

