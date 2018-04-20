The Elac B5 Debut Series 5.25-inch Bookshelf Speakers are down to $159 on Amazon. The big brother Elac B6 speakers dropped to $200 on Amazon yesterday, so it makes sense the B5 have now become even cheaper. They normally sell for around $230 and have never dropped this low before.

The Elac B5 speakers have 4 stars from What Hi-Fi?. They have custom drivers designed by Andrew Jones, woven aramid-fiber woofers, and a custom deep-spheroid waveguide designed to improve control and shield the tweeter from cabinet diffraction. These speakers have 4.6 stars based on 115 user reviews.

