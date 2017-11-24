Plays games on Windows or Android devices.

The SteelSeries Stratus XL wireless Bluetooth game controller is down to $29.99 on Amazon. This controller sells around $45 or higher and has for the last year. This is the best drop we've ever seen.

This is a versatile gaming controller if you play on Android platforms and want something that works with thousands of games.

Features include:

Home and Back buttons for seamless gaming on Android 3.1+ devices

Compatible with Windows 7 and up, as well as Samsung Gear VR, HTC Vive, Oculus, and for use with thousands of controller-enabled games

Works great with Steam Big Picture mode for an immersive gaming experience

Leverages Microsoft's XInput and DirectInput for use on a variety of platforms

