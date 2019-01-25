The Castries Universal Travel Adapter is available for $13.99 at Amazon when you enter promo code PLQICLFA at checkout. That'll snag you this essential travel accessory with $6 off its usual price.

This travel adapter features four international plugs (USA, EU, British, and Austrailian) allowing you to power up your phone, tablet, and other devices while you're at home or in another country. Those plug types will cover most European, Asian, and Central and South American countries, so it's perfect for trips abroad.

It's equipped with four USB ports for plugging in all your travel tech, along with a Smart IC Chip that adjusts the current output for each specific device plugged in. It also features an AC power socket so you can plug in non-USB devices too, and it's capable of powering both the power socket and the USB ports at the same time. There are surge protections and various safety features to prevent over-charging and over-heating, too.

Over 180 customers at Amazon reviewed this adapter with 4.8 out of 5 stars collectively.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.