Tonight marks the first Thursday Night Football game streaming free on Amazon Prime Video. Last year, Twitter was the exclusive streaming partner of the Thursday night games, but that changes this year. There are already a number of other benefits to Amazon Prime, like free 2-day shipping, other exclusive video content, music streaming, and much more.

You can stream the games using the Amazon Prime Video app on your Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Roku devices, Smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets. There are a number of big matchups that will stream, including the Patriots vs. Buccaneers, Seahawks vs. Cardinals, Broncos vs. Colts, and more.

Jeff Blackburn, Senior Vice President, Business Development & Entertainment, Amazon said:

Our focus is on bringing customers the best premium video programming, when and how they want to watch it. Streaming Thursday Night Football on Prime Video is a great step for us toward that vision, and offers tremendous new value for Prime members around the world. And we're thrilled to extend our ongoing content relationship with the NFL -- the gold standard for sports entertainment -- on behalf of our Prime customers.

If you haven't already subscribed to Amazon's Prime service, now may be the time. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial to see how all the benefits work for you.

