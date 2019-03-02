Switching cell phone providers sounds like a hassle, but it can save you a ton of money in the long run. Sprint makes it easy to switch, and with its current Unlimited Kickstart deal, the savings are hard to resist. For a limited time when you switch to Sprint, you can select its Unlimited Kickstart plan for only $25 monthly. That includes unlimited talk, text, and data for your device! This deal is only available online and requires that you purchase a new line of service. Additional lines can be added at $25 per month each.

If you already own an unlocked phone you'd like to keep using, Sprint allows you to use it with your new service plan. However, if you buy a new phone while signing up for today's deal, Sprint will throw in a $100 prepaid MasterCard. That's like getting four months of service paid in full.

With the Unlimited Kickstart plan, there are some limits (you heard that right) you'll encounter, such as video streams that are capped at 480p (standard definition), music streams up to 500 Kbps, and gaming up to 2 Mbps.

