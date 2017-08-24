If you're looking to go to Jay-Z's upcoming 4:44 tour, you won't want to miss this deal from our friends at Thrifter.

Whether you are thinking about making the move to Sprint from your existing carrier, or are already a customer, you won't want to miss out on this offer. Sprint has announced that through its partnership with TIDAL it will be offering its customers a free ticket to Jay-Z's upcoming 4:44 tour in one of 10 different cities across the U.S. You will need to activate the free 6-month trial of TIDAL to qualify for this promotion, and if you add two or more lines you can qualify for two tickets.

With ticket prices for this tour starting at around $40 and going as high as $500, being able to score a free ticket from your cellular carrier is pretty awesome. The dates and locations that are included in this promotion are:

Las Vegas - Oct. 28

Miami - Nov. 12

Atlanta - Nov. 12

Boston - Nov. 25

Brooklyn, NY - Nov. 26

Brooklyn, NY - Nov. 27

Washington, D.C. - Nov. 29

Chicago - Dec. 5

San Diego - Dec. 19

Los Angeles - Dec. 21

The catch here is that you'll only be able to score a free ticket for one day, August 26. You'll want to make sure that you have located the closest Sprint store prior to that since this offer is first come, first served. The tickets are not transferable, exchangeable or refundable, and if any scheduled event is delayed, postponed or canceled for any reason, you will not be reimbursed for tickets.

