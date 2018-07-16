Prime members, you can score $5 off a book purchase of $20 or more when you use code PRIMEBOOKS18 during checkout.

If you don't already have an Amazon Prime membership, today's not going to be very fun for you. Luckily, you can click here for a free 30-day trial.

The code is valid on books sold by Amazon.com. May I suggest the Dungeon Master's Guide for D&D nights? Or perhaps The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck to help you live your best life? How to Win Friends & Influence People is a good option for that, too.

You have literally millions of items to choose from, but only through the end of the day.

