Target currently has an online sale for Green Monday where you can get $20 off for every $100 you spend. It's cumulative, so if you spend $200 you get $40 off up to a maximum discount of $100. if you've got a bunch of items on your Christmas shopping list, you could knock it all out at a discount with no one ever knowing you bought them stuff on sale.

Or you could go for some of those big ticket items you've had your eyes on for a while:

There are a lot of exclusions including Bose, Sonos, Samsung, Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation. However, it also says Google Products are an exclusion, but Nest is owned by Google and works just fine. So it can't hurt to try if you're interested in something.

