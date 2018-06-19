Remember PlayStation's Greatest Hits titles back in the day? From the original PlayStation all the way up to the PlayStation 3, there were tons of older video games which recieved the 'Greatest Hits' label, along with a nice drop in price down to $20 or $25. As for the PlayStation 4 though, there have only been a couple of games which recieved the honor. Considering the console has been out for close to five years now, the absence of the Greatest Hits program has become more pronounced to gamers. Today, PlayStation fixes all of that with its announcement of the PlayStation Hits lineup.
Beginning June 28, fifteen select PlayStation 4 games will drop in price down to $19.99 in US retail stores and the PlayStation Store, many of which are PlayStation-exclusive titles. In Canada, the games will start at $19.99 CAD, though some will be priced slightly higher. The games included in the lineup will have their covers updated with a red banner which reads 'PlayStation Hits' underneath the standard blue PS4 header.
The games which are first being featured in the PlayStation Hits lineup include Bloodborne, Battlefield 4, Doom, Driveclub, Infamous Second Son, Killzone Shadow Fall, The Last of Us: Remastered, LittleBigPlanet 3, Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience, Project CARS, Ratchet & Clank, Street Fighter V, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza 0.
It's likely we'll see more additions to the PlayStation Hits line soon enough. Until then, these games should be a fun way to spend the rest of the year while waiting for new releases from this year's E3, like Spider-Man, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.