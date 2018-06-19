Remember PlayStation's Greatest Hits titles back in the day? From the original PlayStation all the way up to the PlayStation 3, there were tons of older video games which recieved the 'Greatest Hits' label, along with a nice drop in price down to $20 or $25. As for the PlayStation 4 though, there have only been a couple of games which recieved the honor. Considering the console has been out for close to five years now, the absence of the Greatest Hits program has become more pronounced to gamers. Today, PlayStation fixes all of that with its announcement of the PlayStation Hits lineup.