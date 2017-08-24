Our team at Thrifter has a great bundle for you that includes the Sonos Playbar and some Amazon goodies!

This bundle from Amazon includes a Sonos Playbar, $40 Amazon gift card, and six free months of Amazon Music Unlimited for a total of $696.95. That price is essentially just the cost of the Sonos Playbar by itself, so you're getting the rest of that as a bonus. The Music Unlimited service costs $8 a month for Prime members, so the total cost of the free stuff here is about $88 (or $100 savings if you're not a Prime member).

The Sonos Playbar is a great sound bar, especially if you're interested in getting a full-blown Sonos home audio system eventually. It's easy to set up and use (seriously, one cord for power and one for the TV and you're good to go), works seamlessly with Sonos speakers like the Play:1, and it integrates Sonos' digital music software. If you don't have any other Sonos speakers for a true surround sound experience, the sound bar has virtual surround sound effects that makes it seem like you do.

The Sonos Playbar has positive reviews from both critics and users. It has 4.4 stars based on more than 970 user reviews on Amazon, 5 stars from What Hi-Fi? and 4 stars from Tom's Guide.

