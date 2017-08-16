Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with another exclusive deal on a refurbished Google Pixel!
If you've been looking for a great deal on the smaller Google Pixel, you won't want to miss out on this one. Right now you can pick up an unlocked refurbished 32GB Google Pixel for $355 with coupon code THRFTPXL at Daily Steals. This is a savings of $24.99 from the regular price that Daily Steals has it listed at, and beats the price Woot recently had for a refurbished unit by $45.
Since not everyone can live with just 32GB of storage, you can also opt for the 128GB model for $385 when using the same coupon code.
The 32GB is only available in black, but the 128GB is available in both silver and black. They are all refurbished units, which means that they may show some signs of wear, but should work without issue. Daily Steals is backing them with a 90-day warranty, and you still have the 30-day return period if you are unhappy with your purchase.
If the Pixel XL is what you are after, you can pick up an unlocked refurbished 32GB unit for $415 with the coupon code THRFTPIXEL.
Reader comments
Tempting...
And the article failed to mention it's Verizon's version
It's an unlocked version, still works on GSM and CDMA carriers.
Yeah, so your comment is the only fail here.
Anyone bought one of these 3rd party refurbs? What is the condition really like? How much battery life is left?
It is always hard to tell exactly what you'll get, but these are done by a large (one of the largest in the industry) refurber, and you still have 90 day warranty from Daily Steals if you notice that things aren't going well.
how can anyone risk buying a refurb when you have no idea how good the battery is? Diff story if phone has removable battery but, otherwise, no thx.