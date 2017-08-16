Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with another exclusive deal on a refurbished Google Pixel!

If you've been looking for a great deal on the smaller Google Pixel, you won't want to miss out on this one. Right now you can pick up an unlocked refurbished 32GB Google Pixel for $355 with coupon code THRFTPXL at Daily Steals. This is a savings of $24.99 from the regular price that Daily Steals has it listed at, and beats the price Woot recently had for a refurbished unit by $45. Since not everyone can live with just 32GB of storage, you can also opt for the 128GB model for $385 when using the same coupon code.