If you've been looking for a great deal on the smaller Google Pixel, you won't want to miss out on this one. Right now you can pick up an unlocked refurbished 32GB Google Pixel for $355 with coupon code THRFTPXL at Daily Steals. This is a savings of $24.99 from the regular price that Daily Steals has it listed at, and beats the price Woot recently had for a refurbished unit by $45.

Since not everyone can live with just 32GB of storage, you can also opt for the 128GB model for $385 when using the same coupon code.

The 32GB is only available in black, but the 128GB is available in both silver and black. They are all refurbished units, which means that they may show some signs of wear, but should work without issue. Daily Steals is backing them with a 90-day warranty, and you still have the 30-day return period if you are unhappy with your purchase.

If the Pixel XL is what you are after, you can pick up an unlocked refurbished 32GB unit for $415 with the coupon code THRFTPIXEL.

