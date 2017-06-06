Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a set of Bluetooth headphones you'll want to instantly impulse purchase!

These days you can find Bluetooth headphones starting around $20 up to as much as $500, but picking the right pair can be a hard task. Is there a benefit to dropping a large sum of money on a set of headphones, or will the basic ones do just fine? This is a question that is easier to answer by trying the cheaper ones and seeing how they work for you. Vtin is currently offering its Bluetooth sports headphones for just $6.99 with coupon code TPQZL422. This is a savings of $9 from the regular price and drops them down into total impulse purchase territory.

QY8 Upgraded Version. Featuring latest Bluetooth CSR4.1 and built-in gold-plated antenna design, the signal is two times stronger than the common one, supporting 33ft(10meters) working range. It also allows pairing with two devices simultaneously.

High-Quality Sound. CVC6.0 noise-isolation technology can filter the majority of ambient noise to ensure crystal clear sound. APT-X audio decode tech provides you high stereo music experience with deep bass. Built-in HD mic makes it can be used as a hands-free kit.

Long Battery Life. Adopted high-performance polymer lithium battery, the Swan series sports headphone allows about 7hours playing time and 175 hours standby time. The remaining battery life of the earphones can be display on the IOS status bar.

Unique Design. With a buckle, you can adjust the cable length as you like, gaining better sound experience while exercising.

Stylish Appearance. With UV process, they are sleek, in black with silver detail. Ergonomic in-ear design offers you snug and stable fit. Ideal for exercising, running, cycling, walking and all kinds of indoor or outdoor activities.

Sure, you won't get top of the line audio quality, and they may not last for years to come, but they are $7. Think about the things you spend that on daily, like coffee, fast food, snacks, and more. Cut back on those extras for just one day and try out these headphones that you'll be able to use for the months to come. Your future self will thank you.

