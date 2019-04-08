Grab the Sengled smart color 2-bulb and hub lighting starter kit with a 3rd-gen Echo Dot for $69.99 on Amazon. That's $10 off its normal price and the lowest price we've seen from Amazon.

This is a $10 discount off the 2-pack starter kit's usual price. It also comes with a free Echo Dot, which is essentially another $40 in savings.

Normally Sengled bulbs require a secondary hub to connect to smart home systems like the Echo Dot, but this starter kit actually comes with exactly that. This is everything you need to control your lights with your voice in one package. With these smart bulbs, a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network, and the Sengled Home app on iOS or Android, you can turn the lights on and off, dim them or brighten them, and set schedules from anywhere. The bulbs are multi-color, too, so you can change the colors to whatever you want to set the mood.

The hub can support up to 64 Sengled lights so add another one or go for the 4-pack to expand your system.

