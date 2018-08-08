The Sengled Element Color Plus Smart A19 LED bulb starter kit is down to $109.99. This kit released in February and has sold for $150 since then. This is the first time it has had a direct discount, which makes it the best price we've seen.

A starter kit like this is really the only way to do Sengled lights because Sengled lights require a Sengled hub, which isn't generally sold separately. It's almost always in a kit like this. You'll get the hub and four A19 multi-color LED smart bulbs to kickstart your smart home's lighting network. Once connected to the Sengled hub, you can then connect all your new smart bulbs to a hub controlled by Alexa or Google Assistant to enable voice control. You can also use the free app to control it all with your phone. If you need more than four, you can get individual bulbs for $30 right now.

See on Amazon