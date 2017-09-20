This is a great deal on a wireless charger that sits at an angle so you can still use the phone.

The Seneo fast wireless charger pad is down to $12.95 with code 42ZVWFUR on Amazon. The average street price for this charger is $19, so this code takes a nice chunk off the price.

Wireless charging is just one of those things that makes life just a bit easier. It's not a perfect technology yet but dang it, it's better than fishing around under the bed for the tip of the power cord just to drop it again. Features include:

Seneo Qi fast wireless chargers save you time and free up space by eliminating "rat's nests" of cords on or around your desk. Get rid of your power cords and grab a wireless phone charger to add extra simplicity and ease to your life.

The fast charging mode is compatible ONLY with Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8, S8 Plus, S7 Edge, S7, S6 Edge Plus and Note 5.

For upcoming iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and other Qi-enabled devices will charge at regular wireless charging speeds. Those phones without Qi-function need an additional Qi wireless receiver.

Solid and Sleek; Easily answer emails, text messages, receive calls and whatever else you might need to do at office while your phone is charging; Excellent for watching videos from bed while phone charges on wireless charging station.

Foreign Body Detection Function: Seneo wireless charger will turn into blue for 2 seconds when it connects to the power, and will turn into green and stays when it starts to charge the phone; The blue light will flash all the time and stop charging if there is foreign body on wireless charger stand, like magnetic pad, metal case and incompatible phone

If you're using a phone with Quick Charging technology, get this Aukey QC 2.0 USB wall adapter to pair with the charger.

