If your phone can wireless charge, it can charge with this. The Seneo works with everything.
The Seneo fast wireless charger pad is down to $12.99 with code BOMINXFX on Amazon. The average street price for this charger is $20. This deal matches a price we've seen only once before.
Wireless charging is just one of those things that makes life just a bit easier. It's not a perfect technology yet but dang it, it's better than fishing around under the bed for the tip of the power cord just to drop it again. Features include:
- Seneo Qi fast wireless chargers save you time and free up space by eliminating "rat's nests" of cords on or around your desk. Get rid of your power cords and grab a wireless phone charger to add extra simplicity and ease to your life.
- The fast charging mode is compatible ONLY with Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8, S8 Plus, S7 Edge, S7, S6 Edge Plus and Note 5.
- For upcoming iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and other Qi-enabled devices will charge at regular wireless charging speeds. Those phones without Qi-function need an additional Qi wireless receiver.
- Solid and Sleek; Easily answer emails, text messages, receive calls and whatever else you might need to do at office while your phone is charging; Excellent for watching videos from bed while phone charges on wireless charging station.
- Foreign Body Detection Function: Seneo wireless charger will turn into blue for 2 seconds when it connects to the power, and will turn into green and stays when it starts to charge the phone; The blue light will flash all the time and stop charging if there is foreign body on wireless charger stand, like magnetic pad, metal case and incompatible phone
If you're using a phone with Quick Charging technology, get this Aukey QC 2.0 USB wall adapter to pair with the charger.
- What makes this deal worth considering? - This is a great, inexpensive way to introduce some wireless charging to your life if you're using one of the newer iPhones. The stand is built so you can still use the phone from an angle. Plus, it's a match for the lowest price we've seen.
- Things to know before you buy! - If you want to take advantage of your phone's Quick Charging tech, you'll want this $13 wall adapter to pair with the Seneo.
Reader comments
Has anyone done a comparison of charging speeds between the different brands? For example, will this charging stand charge my Galaxy S8 at the same speed as my Samsung fast charge charger?
I've been using this charger for a few months with my Galaxy S8+. It is indeed an excellent fast wireless charger.
I also like the fact that all the electronic is in the base, away from the phone. It keeps the phone cooler when charging than my old Samsung charger.
I've been using an earlier model of this charger with my GS7 for over a year.
Works great and I paid $12 for it back then.
I also have been using with my GS8+. I have one on my desk and my night stand. I never have to use USB-C. I did learn to stay away from the wireless chargers that are fully contained in the coil area. The heat will cause your phone to stop charging. The electronics that get hot need to be away from the phone as they are in this wireless charger!
Pretty annoying that it uses micro-usb though...all I have now are usb-c cables
RETAIL PACKAGE INCLUDES: 1 x SENEO fast wireless charger stand, 1 x Micro USB Power Cable (NOT including the AC adapter), 1 x User Manual, 1 x 18-month warranty...
In addition, it's not hard to purchase for a couple of loose dollars USB-C to Micro USB adators.
Aahhh yes. Thanks man. Always happy to be corrected in times like these!
So, since it's Qi-only, this will, in fact, NOT work with any phone that can wirelessly charge, contrary to the headline. Sure, PMA (or whatever it's called these days) is becoming exceedingly rare, but still.
What recent phone do you know that exclusively uses PMA to charge?
The only phones I have ever know those PMA were several AT&T phones because they had invested in PMA and realized how much a cluster F* that was. And that was at least 3-4 years. Last phone I remember them screwing up was the Nokia 1520. I was pissed it didn't have QI
Will this work with a Note 8 using Defender case cause the one we got free from Samsung does not.
If it didn't work on the Samsung wireless charger, then it probably won't work on this one. The case is just too thick
Purchased, use with Note8 with Dualtek case and no problems. The actual Samsung charge sometimes will not work unless you get it just right. No problems with the Seneo unit.