Wirelessly charge your device with Seneo's Charging Stand.

Amazon has the Seneo Wireless Charging Pad Stand on sale for just $14.84 when you enter promo code GTHTOYXZ at checkout. This deal saves you over $5 off this item's average price.

This wireless charger works with most QI-enabled devices, and can even fast charge a variety of Samsung Galaxy devices. While most wireless charging pads keep your phone laying down flat which can be inconvenient to use at the same time, this one keeps your phone standing at an angle so you can still answer calls, send texts or surf the web while it's charging.

A lifetime warranty is included with this product, along with a micro USB cable. However, it does not come with an AC adapter, though you can pick this item up with one for $23.99 when you use code 6VL8KILQ at checkout. $9 for a Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter is a pretty good deal when you look at the prices of other similar products on Amazon.

This item has 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon with over 2,000 reviews.

See at Amazon