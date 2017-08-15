Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a one-day sale on Logitech accessories you won't want to miss.
Amazon is back with another great Gold Box deal, this time saving you up to 30% on some of the best Logitech gear out there. Whether you are in need of a new mouse, keyboard, webcam, or set of speakers for your computer, you won't want to miss out on this one-day sale.
- Logitech MX Master Mouse - $49.99 (Was $64.99)
- Loigtech MX Anywhere 2 Mouse - $39.99 (Was $54.99)
- Logitech C920 Webcam - $46.84 (Was $59.99)
- Logitech K400 Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad - $17.99 (Was $26.99)
- Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard & Mouse - $35.99 (Was $49.99)
- Logitech Z523 Speaker System w/ Subwoofer - $49.99 (Was $69.99)
For the full list of items included in this one-day sale, be sure to hit the link below.
More from Thrifter:
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
Select Logitech accessories are down to their lowest prices today