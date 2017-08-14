Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a deal on an awesome screwdriver set!

Jackyled's 45 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is currently available at Amazon for just $6.92 when you enter promo code ZDAU28AE at checkout to save $4 off this item's regular price.

Featuring a tweezer, handle, extension bar and 42 screwdriver bits, this set is a great option for repairing smaller objects like phones, laptops, watches or eyeglasses. It comes with a non-slip cover for the handle to assist your grip while you work, and the bits are magnetic which helps keep them securely attached to the handle.

This tool set has a 4.5 out of 5-star ranking on Amazon and is a #1 Best Seller on the site.

Need some repair tips? Check out iFixit which provides tons of repair tutorials for common tech.

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!