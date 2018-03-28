It happens to the best of us. We try so hard to care for our devices, but it's inevitable that something will go wrong and they'll need to be fixed, but that doesn't mean you need to take it somewhere and pay a ton to get the job done. Thanks to the internet and YouTube, you can find information on how to repair just about anything these days, so why not try the job at home?

You'll need some tools to do it, which is where this $6.92 48-piece toolset sold by JackyLED Direct comes in handy. Use the coupon code L3DH64VC to get it for the discounted price, which saves you $4 on the purchase.

This toolkit improves on an older version we've shared deals on in the past. It adds several new tools to go along with the 44 screwdriver bits. Now you get the handle, tweezers, an extension bar, and a suction cup. The multitude of bits are so varied they even come with some to fit the screws on the iPhone and other phones. You can repair anything from a wristwatch to your laptop to a DSLR if you want.

