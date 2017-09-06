Our friends at Thrifter are back again with another one-day deal on awesome tech accessories!
Amazon's Gold Box deal of the day today offers a savings of up to 30% on a variety of popular tech accessories. Whether you need a new keyboard, mouse, monitor or something else, you won't want to pass this up. With popular brands like SanDisk, HP, Corsair and more being included, there is likely something here for just about everyone.
- HP Wired USB Keyboard - $6 (Was $9.99)
- Kensington Portable Combination Lock Cable - $11.99 (Was $17.75)
- SanDisk 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive - $29.50 (Was $37.13)
- SanDisk Wireless 256GB Connect Stick - $99.99 (Was $199.99)
- Corsair Gaming M65 Pro Mouse - $39.99 (Was $59.99)
- ASUS DOCSIS 16x4 Cable Modem - $59.99 (Was $79.99)
- ViewSonic 23-inch Frameless 1080p Monitor - $109.99 (Was $149.99)
- Thule Crossover 32L Backpack - $84.99 (Was $116.67)
This is just a small sample of the deals available today, so be sure to check out the full list at the link below.
