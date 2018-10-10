The Nonda ZUS smart vehicle health monitor OBD-II car code reader is down to $39.99 on Amazon from a street price of $60. It has never dropped this low before and hasn't come anywhere close since dropping to $45 back in June briefly.

The Nonda monitor will keep tabs on your engine with real-time alerts and predictions based on the collected data. It will also decode engine error codes and deliver those messages to you. All you need to do is install this in your car's OBD-II port. If you aren't sure whether or not your car has that port, any car made after 1996 manufactured in the U.S. is required to have one. Once plugged in, all you need to do is pair the device via Bluetooth with the free app on Android or iOS. There are a few car models that won't be compatible with the iOS version of the app, and you can find those listed on the product page.

