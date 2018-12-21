The Philips Hue motion sensor is down to $27.19 on Amazon. That's a huge drop from its regular $40 price and the first time it has ever gone this low there. We have seen it go as low as $30 at Best Buy, but it's not that low now.

Used by itself, the motion sensor can be set up to detect when you leave or enter a room and turn your lights on for you. It's convenient and energy efficient. It will even detect optimum daylight levels and adjust accordingly or use a warm light at night so it doesn't disturb your sleepy saunters to the bathroom. It is battery-powered, wireless, and requires no installation. Although, you can mount it to a wall with the included screws if you wish.

If you want to take the motion sensor to the next level, you can add it to your smart home. You will need a Philips Hue bridge to do that, or you could pair the motion sensor with some Hue smart bulbs like in the $90 2-bulb starter kit. The motion sensor will work with those lights, and the kit includes the bridge already.

Users give the motion sensor 4.3 stars based on 191 reviews.

