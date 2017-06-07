Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with great savings on a variety of SanDisk memory products.
Amazon's one-day sale scores you up to 25% off a variety of SanDisk's memory products ranging from high capacity microSD cards to portable Solid State Drives. SanDisk has been in the business for a long time and many people use its products daily and speak quite highly of them.
Whether you are looking to add some extra storage to your phone or camera, or are in the market for some additional external storage for your computer, you won't want to miss these discounts. Some of the items on sale include:
microSD cards
- 32GB SanDisk Ultra microSD – $11.15 (Normally $13.95)
- 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSD – $116.95 (Normally $199.99)
Flash Drives
- 256GB SanDisk Cruzer USB 2.0 Flash Drive – $52.99 (Normally $69.99)
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Flash Drive – $28.38 (Normally $35.47)
- 64GB SanDisk iXpand iPhone / iPad Flash Drive – $45.59 (Normally $79.99)
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB-C – $33.66 (Normally $59.99)
- 128GB SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick – $54.99 (Normally $99.99)
External Drive Packages
- WD 1TB Black USB 3.0 Drive & SanDisk Ultra 64GB Dual Drive – $63.17 (Normally $79.87)
- WD 1TB Black USB 3.0 Drive & SanDisk Ultra Fit 64GB Flash Drive – $64.67 (Normally $77.93)
There are a few other products not listed here that are also included in this deal. For a full list of the items be sure to hit the link below. Remember, these prices are only good for today, June 7, while supplies last so don't miss out!
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
Many SanDisk microSD cards and Lightning/USB-C flash drives are at all-time lows today
Hello! 256GB for $117 - No brainer! Count me in for ....2!
Are you being sarcastic?