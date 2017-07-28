Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with an easy way to save $150 on the unlocked Galaxy S8.

If you like having unlocked smartphones, but don't always like the price tag associated with them, this deal is for you. Right now you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S8 for just $574.99, or go with the bigger Galaxy S8+ for $674.99 at both Amazon and Samsung. We've seen some BOGO offers on the Galaxy S8 recently, but if you're only in the market for one phone, this $150 savings is likely more enticing.

In addition to the instant savings of $150, Samsung will also give an additional trade-in credit of up to $150 more with a qualifying smartphone. You'll have to trade in an LG G4, G5, G6, Galaxy Note 5, S5, S6, S7, iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 7, or Google Pixel to earn the extra trade-in credit. Don't wait too long to take advantage of this offer, as we don't know exactly how long this price drop will stick around.

