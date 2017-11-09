I mean, with 128GB you won't need any spare cards.
This SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC card is down to $29.99 on Amazon. This card normally sells around $45. This is a price-match from Best Buy, part of an early Black Friday deal. This is the lowest price on this card in more than a year.
The nice thing about 128GB is you don't really have to worry about having spare SD cards if you're the sort of person who shoots a lot of high quality photos or does a lot of video recording. This thing works great to extend the storage life of your Nintendo Switch or a phone or security camera, too.
Features include:
- Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback
- Memory Zone app lets you auto-manage media and memory for peak phone performance
- Comes with SD adapter for use in cameras.
- Designed for Android smartphones, tablets and other microSDXC compatible devices. Fast transfer speeds of up to 80MB/s
The card has a ten year warranty. Users give it 4.5 stars based on 28,000 reviews.
Newer version is $44