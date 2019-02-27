The SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB solid state drive is down to $99.99 on Amazon. This drive normally sells for around $125 with brief jumps up to $140. Today's price is the lowest we have ever seen and its first drop to $100.

If you need an upgrade in speed and capacity, SanDisk's Ultra 3D NAND 2TB solid state drive is also on sale for $223.99. Its regular price is $280 and it has never dropped this low.

The SSD Plus is SanDisk's entry-level SSD. It's built using SanDisk's MLC NAND, which is unusual for an inexpensive SSD like this. You'd expect it to be built with TLC, which is usually cheaper. MLC is also more reliable than TLC and can withstand more read/write cycles. That's all good stuff for anyone interested in this device. SanDisk says this drive has read and write speeds of 535 MB/s and 450 MB/s. It is also shock and vibration resistant and comes with a three-year warranty.

This deal is part of a larger sale on memory and storage devices at Amazon going on today only, which includes some great microSD card prices as well.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.