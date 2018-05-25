SanDisk's 128GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive is down to $25.99 at Amazon while supplies last. This limited time deal saves you $5 off its average price and marks the lowest it's ever dropped. It regularly sells for up to $38.

This high-speed USB 3.1 flash drive features read speeds up to 130MB/s. You could transfer a full-length movie to it in less than 30 seconds. It's compatible with laptops, car stereos, game consoles, and more.