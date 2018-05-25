SanDisk's 128GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive is down to $25.99 at Amazon while supplies last. This limited time deal saves you $5 off its average price and marks the lowest it's ever dropped. It regularly sells for up to $38.
This high-speed USB 3.1 flash drive features read speeds up to 130MB/s. You could transfer a full-length movie to it in less than 30 seconds. It's compatible with laptops, car stereos, game consoles, and more.
Over 200 customers at Amazon reviewed this flash drive with 4.2 out of 5 stars collectively.