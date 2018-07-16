The SanDisk 128GB microSD card for Fire tablets/TV is down to $23.88 on Amazon. That's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen and a huge drop from its $40 street price. The 64GB version is also on sale for $13.99 from a street price around $22.

While these SD cards were made exclusively to appeal to people using Amazon hardware like the Fire tablets or Fire TV, they are Class 10 cards and should work with anything. Obviously it's a bonus that they've been specifically tested to work with Amazon hardware, especially if you're looking at buying some on sale today.

