Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with another Galaxy S8 BOGO deal from Samsung directly.

Samsung is back with another awesome Galaxy S8 promotion, this time offering a free one with a purchase of another if you trade-in your old device. The company recently ran an extremely popular deal like this for T-Mobile customers, but this time it works with devices for all carriers. This deal is only available on Samsung.com or through the Shop Samsung app, and lets you score a free Galaxy S8, or $100 Galaxy S8+ when you purchase another one, and trade-in your old device.

If you don't want to be locked into a carrier version, you'll be happy to see even the unlocked version is available this time. When buying the phones, both of them have to be from the same carrier, so no mixing and matching this time around.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to take an old flip phone, or your original Droid and trade it in for a free Galaxy S8. The company notes that the eligible phones include the Galaxy Note5, S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, S7, S7 edge, iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 7 or 7 Plus devices only, and it has to be in good condition. That means it powers on, no cracks in the display, it isn't bricked or blacklisted, and there are no software locks on the device. If you've been holding out for a Galaxy S8, this deal may be enough to have you finally make the plunge.

These deals have sold out quickly in the past, so be sure to get yours now, before they are gone!

