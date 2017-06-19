Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a Galaxy S8 deal you can't afford to miss!

We've seen it many times before, and it will continue to happen. New phones release and cellular carriers offer these ridiculous "Buy one get one free" promotions to entice people to purchase them, but most of the time the offers are quite terrible and require you to change plans, get small credits each month for 24 months and more. Samsung is currently running its own offer, which is actually a really great deal.

Here's how it works:

Purchase 2 new Galaxy S8 / Galaxy S8+ phones from Samsung.com Activate one of the new devices on Samsung.com within 14 days Get a rebate for the less expensive of your 2 phones (minus taxes/fees) on your original payment method, up to 8 weeks after activation

Pretty simple, huh? No long waits for a mail-in rebate, no hoops to jump through. The offer is a bit confusing with the "activate a line on the T-Mobile network", but according to Samsung all you have to do is activate the included SIM card on any line through its site. Once your order ships and is delivered, you'll be able to click an activate button on the order status page, and then once it is done, you are set. The rebate is issued directly to the original payment method..

You can opt to pay for the devices in full, or sign up for a payment plan, and both phones will qualify for the free entertainment kit from Samsung. The kit, which has 6-months of Netflix and a 64GB microSD card will be automatically added to your cart with the phones. You can mix and match with one S8 and one S8+ or grab two of the same, and you can choose between Midnight Black, Arctic Silver, and Orchid Gray for each.

If you're in need of two new phones on your T-Mobile plan and have been looking at the Galaxy S8, you won't want to miss out on this deal. Once you've got your new phone on the way, be sure to stock up on some USB-C cables and cases for it!

