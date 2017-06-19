Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a Galaxy S8 deal you can't afford to miss!
Update: Samsung has brought this insanely-popular deal back again. If you missed out last time, don't miss out this time!
We've seen it many times before, and it will continue to happen. New phones release and cellular carriers offer these ridiculous "Buy one get one free" promotions to entice people to purchase them, but most of the time the offers are quite terrible and require you to change plans, get small credits each month for 24 months and more. Samsung is currently running its own offer, which is actually a really great deal.
Here's how it works:
- Purchase 2 new Galaxy S8 / Galaxy S8+ phones from Samsung.com
- Activate one of the new devices on Samsung.com within 14 days
- Get a rebate for the less expensive of your 2 phones (minus taxes/fees) on your original payment method, up to 8 weeks after activation
Pretty simple, huh? No long waits for a mail-in rebate, no hoops to jump through. The offer is a bit confusing with the "activate a line on the T-Mobile network", but according to Samsung all you have to do is activate the included SIM card on any line through its site. Once your order ships and is delivered, you'll be able to click an activate button on the order status page, and then once it is done, you are set. The rebate is issued directly to the original payment method..
You can opt to pay for the devices in full, or sign up for a payment plan, and both phones will qualify for the free entertainment kit from Samsung. The kit, which has 6-months of Netflix and a 64GB microSD card will be automatically added to your cart with the phones. You can mix and match with one S8 and one S8+ or grab two of the same, and you can choose between Midnight Black, Arctic Silver, and Orchid Gray for each.
If you're in need of two new phones on your T-Mobile plan and have been looking at the Galaxy S8, you won't want to miss out on this deal. Once you've got your new phone on the way, be sure to stock up on some USB-C cables and cases for it!
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Samsung's Galaxy S8, S8+ BOGO deal is infinitely better than T-Mobile's
Bought 2 s8 plus phones yesterday. Reimbursed when phone is activated. Now on their site it reads "when you add a new line"...Did samsung just change this today? No where did it state add a new line yesterday
I don't see where line activation is a requirement. It just says activate the sims for Tmobile through Samsung website.
Looks like I have an extra phone in case the wife or daughter's pixel goes
Why cant a BOGO just be an actual BOGO deal anymore? This, and all these offers, are BTGRFO. Buy two get reimbursed for one. Thats not a BOGO.
It is bogo. I did it without any issues. I bought 2, kept one which I activated on my current line and the 2nd one I unlocked and gave to my wife on cricket wireless. About 13 days after activation my refund came through. Altogether I paid about 375 for my s8's.
What about canada
Heh, I got in on the offer and now can't get the phone activated using their website. Samsung tech support is a nightmare. My wife just wants me to return the phones. I'm close to agreeing with her.
I'm having the same problem. Did they fix it for you? I just got off the phone with Samsung tech support and they are clueless as to the deal or anything about it. I'm so annoyed and just want to return them because I'm afraid I won't get my rebate
If you have to call, ask for the eCommerce department. The offer comes from them. No one else can do anything. The most important thing is to have them confirm that your order number is on the list for the BOGO. eCommerce admitted that they have had a lot of problems with the website.
I was able to get through this by basically giving up. I started off trying to port my number. Their site kept coming up with an error message telling me to try again later. Same message over and over again. What I ended up doing was foregoing the porting of my number and followed the steps for a new number. For what ever reason, I got an email saying "Congratulations! Your Galaxy S8+ 64GB (T-Mobile) Arctic Silver has been successfully activated with T-MOBILE" and it listed my ported number! I called T-Mobile after that and activated my wife's phone through them. The T-Mo rep said she had been getting calls from others going through the same problems as you and me. She said that Samsung should be giving out temporary numbers for those who need to port and then have them call T-Mo to handle the actual transfers.
I will say this; the S8+ is a fantastic phone. My wife is amazed by the speed of her S8. This mess took 7 hours out of my life. Fortunately, the phones appear to worth the hassle.
Removed... I didn't know the offer ended.
So... You don't update to say it's over to keep getting link traffic? Nice going AndroidCentral! No one noticed. /s
Wait... this is over now?
Aww... I was about to pick a couple of these up today, but it is sold out! I cannot believe that the offer ended so quickly! I guess I will have to go with T-Mobile's BOGO offer now...
Sold out.
Does this mean I can sell the other phone since I'm only required to activate 1 of them?
It doesn't matter. Its sold out now.
This is a good offer if you're not on Jump On Demand like I am (or otherwise in the middle of a lease that you would need to pay off). JOD always complicates deals like this, but OTOH I do like the benefit of jumping to different phones since I'm already budgeted for a lease payment.
I think Keilflrx is mixed up I think he was just looking at T-Mobile website and the Samsung offer is different he might take a look at Samsung.com
You have to keep the new line, whichever u have , the 10 Dollar one or 40 dollar unlimited line for two years . If you cancel the line you get charged back the price of the phone. Even if you use the money and pay it off. It'll recharge your account the full price. Still not bad ,if your add a line is only 10 bucks. 240 dollars for the phone.
Where do you see anything about that in the terms of this?
I don't see Samsung mentioning that anywhere on the website about the two year plan requirement for the promo. Where did you find the info?
This is absolutely not correct. Please do the spread untrue information. The rebate is not in 24 payments. it's in one lump sum. You can cancel the line after you pay off the phone. I work for t mobile. Nowhere in any I formation that you have e read does it stays that. That only applies to deals that we reimburse with 24 monthly payments. If you cancel the line you get charged only the remaining amount of the 24 months left. This promotion. Is not the same type at all. It's a one time lump sum. The Samsung deal is good because they do beat the time frame and also allow you to check out with the national entertainment promo items and not have to wait or file separately. They also are not even required to activate a new line. According to Samsung there deal only requires you to activate a EXISTING line on the Sim they send you. Wich at worst requires a 2 minute process on the phone. It's a very good deal. Of course you have the sales tax for both phones. But you can't escape those taxes lol.
So, I can leave one in the box while getting this rebate?
Edit: Could I also activate this on my cheap $30 a month 5gig plan?
Whenever I try adding the entertainment kit one is removed from the cart,but it only happens when I try to get my student discount. If I do it without it it is just fine.
How much is the student discount?
Prob doesn't let you double dip on the discounts.
Samsung customer care told me if you are receiving a discount you can only get one bundle
So, I wonder if Samsung will be doing this when the new Note comes out. It always pays to wait at least 3-4 months after a new phone comes out.
hmmmm nice
I don't get why Samsung has to do this with its flagship phones? And why t-mobile only??? Maybe they're not selling good enough, umm. I can't imagine Apple running a BOGO offer.
Apple is the only one running iOS.
There have been plenty of carrier Apple BOGO offers.
True on older models by the carriers not by Apple itself on a recently launched model like the S8 though.
Tempting, but I'll hold on to my S7 Edge until the Note 8 arrives this summer/fall.
I almost pulled the trigger on an S8 and an S8 plus but just stopped short of pushing the confirm button on Paypal. Just couldn't stomach shelling out about $1750 upfront (including taxes for both phones).
Instead, I bought a Pixel and will do T-Mobile's $325 back over 24 months promotion instead. Not as good a deal but less upfront and I'd rather have the Pixel. Clean Android and I'm not so hot on the fragile looking edge display and weird placement of the fingerprint sensor of the S8.
Can anyone share any info about unlocking from TMO please? What is the fastest that can be done?
40 days in their system
Are the taxes for the second phone refunded then? Probably not! And unlock status? Will tmobile unlock after 45 days or what?
No reason to refund taxes.
The order I made on the 20th has already been shipped. Should be getting it this Wednesday.
Does it say how long they have to be active on the account?
Nope. It just says activate on the account, and then from that time you get the money back in 7 to 10 days.
I wonder rebate is in form of prepaid credit card that eat up monthly service charges.
The deal states that the $750 refund is charged back to whatever you used as payment. So it will go directly back on your CC, not on a prepaid VISA card. Makes the deal even better. I'm jumping on it I think.
Just ordered two and I figure if I don't like them I can sell them and not worry about losing money.
Only problem is the market will be flooded with Tmobile S8's.
I'll just wait for free trade-in deal. S7 is still a great phone, so I can wait. Only issue is will free trade-in deal be offered by TMobile for s8? Lol
Last time I shopped for a 2 line deal at T-Mo they wanted a ridiculous down payment so I stayed on the prepaid train. This would be cool if I didn't have to do that.
I was going to do it yesterday. Was going to cost me close to $200 for the taxes on both phones, activation fee and the $30 down payment for both phones. I passed.
Well be careful about getting it from Samsung, people have reported issues getting those unlocked by tmo because for some reason the imeis don't show in the carrier's system.
Hey, is there any link you can share regarding this? I am thinking of getting this deal and I definitely want to unlock those phones.
I've never heard of this, and I know people who have bought direct from Samsung in the past.
It also stacks with the VR offer, so you'll get 2 sets of VR goggles, 1 year of free Netflix.2 free SD cards...May be expired by now,
Don't you have to buy the phones from T-mobile for that offer?
I have 2 lines on Tmobile currently. It says you just need to activate the included sims on any line to qualify. So does that mean I can just activate one after another on the same line (phone#) or how does this work? Not sure exactly what activating their included sim involves.
On T-Mobile you can change the SIM card that is associated with each line at any time. In fact, you can do it yourself online by simply entering the SIM number. When you receive the S8 from Samsung, you simply tie the included SIM card to one of your existing lines. The old SIM card will become deactivated at that point.
Wish this would have been out 2 weeks ago.. Got a G6 and i'm out of the return period.
Great deal though, with the payment plan. Darn...
It is a good deal. It's basically the Samsung deal but faster access to the entertainment kit and the rebate is faster. It's no any cheaper.
I already have T-mobile and don't really need another line. If I activate one for this deal, can I just cancel the line later after I get my rebate?
It says you don't need to add another line like T-Mobile's offering. You simply activate the SIM cards on your current lines.
From what I am reading, you can activate it with an existing line. Just have to activate the SIM card they send out on a current line.
Would it work if I pick the Unlocked version? (but activated the Tmo line anyway)
I don't believe you can do that.