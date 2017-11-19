This portable SSD is super fast, and an SSD isn't going to fail from getting bumped around like a hard drive might.

The Samsung T5 250GB portable SSD is down to $109.99 on Amazon. This SSD usually sells around $130. Recently it has dropped to $120 a few times, but this is its first drop to $110 and, therefore, its lowest price ever.

The 500GB version is also on sale for $170.The last deal we shared on this drive is when it dropped from a street price of $200 to $180. It has stayed at $180 since then, so this is an all new low.

The Samsung T5 is fairly new, having just released in mid-August. It has still gotten quite a few great critical reviews in a short amount of time, including an Editor's Choice and 4 stars from PC Mag, 4.5 stars from Tech Radar, and a review from Forbes that said it "offers a great sweet spot in terms of size, performance and price."

Features include:

Superfast Read-Write speeds of up to 540 MB/s

Top to bottom metal design that fits in the palm of your hand

Optional password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption

Includes USB Type C to C and USB Type C to A cables

The T5 comes with a three-year warranty.

