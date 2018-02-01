Forget the charging cables. You're just going to lose them anyway!

The Samsung fast charge Qi wireless charging stand is down to $28 on Amazon. It normally sells for around $39. Except for a drop to $25 last September, this is the best deal we've ever seen.

Samsung's fast wireless charging stand not only lets you charge wirelessly but also with some speed. Unlike other wireless chargers this one does not lay flat, hence the "stand" in the name, which gives you a better view of your phone as it charges. It works with devices like the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, iPhone 8, and iPhone X. It has a multi-colored LED to indicate its charging status, and it comes with both the stand and fast wall charger to give you the quickest charge possible.

This same charger sells for $39 at Samsung so don't miss out on this one-day offer from Amazon.

