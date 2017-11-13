If you don't have a 4K TV yet, you're running out of excuses.
The Samsung 55-inch MU8000 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV is down to $897.99 on Amazon. This is its lowest price ever and its first time ever dropping below $900. This price is also available at BuyDig and B&H.
This is a 2017 TV model with incredible 4K image quality and smart streaming functionality. It has 4.4 stars based on 180 user reviews.
The 55-inch is not the only TV in the MU8000 series on sale today. The whole lineup has dropped in price:
- 49-inch MU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $697.99 (from $900) - This is the smallest TV in the series and features a 60Hz refresh rate compared to 120Hz for the larger models. At BuyDig and B&H.
- 65-inch MU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $1,297.99 (from $1,500) - At BuyDig and B&H.
- 75-inch MU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $2,297.99 (from $2,700) - At BuyDig and B&H.
- 82-inch MU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $3,297.99 (from $3,798) - At BuyDig and B&H.
This definitely isn't Samsung's best 55 incher. Probably not even one of their top 5
Then provide which ones you feel are in the top 5. Most reviews beg to differ with you.
Lol, I knew using the word best would ruffle some semantic feathers. It's definitely one of the nicest TVs Samsung has on the market right now, and given the price versus what you get, easily the best one worth spending the money on.
Actually it came in 5th for Samsung's 2017 55" tv's according to Rtings. http://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/samsung
This is a Top 5 in my opinion I looked at other TV's in the 1500+ price range and this was by far best bang for the buck.
This is The best TV I ever owned too bad My Ex kept my TV. Saving up to buy it again hopefully price keeps dropping .
I got the UN55MU800D (costco equilvalent of this) for 1k last year and had to return it. I don't know if costco gets cheaper/worse units, but it had some big issues with image retention in dark scenes and "lag" (frame skipping) on certain cable channels. Looked amazing with HDR youtube tho.
I mean I believe the QLED series are their best ones. Still a good deal I guess