The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" Tablet is down to $149.99 at Amazon for a limited time. This deal marks the lowest it's ever dropped there by $10 and saves you $50 off its regular price.

Carrying the Samsung Galaxy Tab A around is like having a giant smartphone to play around on. You can watch movies or TV, play games, read and send emails, browse the web and more. It comes with 32GB of internal storage, but you can add in a 128GB micro SD card with triple the storage space for an extra $37 right now.