Samsung's Galaxy S8+ has been the center of a lot of attention this year, and for good reason. The phone is on the pricey side though, and if you haven't been able to pick one up yet, this may be the deal for you. Right now you can grab a refurbished unlocked Galaxy S8+ for $539.99 from Daily Steals when you use the coupon code THRFTRS8PLUS at checkout.

These are unlocked Verizon versions of the phone, so it will work on Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and other GSM carriers as well. While $540 may seem expensive for a refurb, this is about $60 less than other retailers like Best Buy are charging for them.

The Galaxy S8+ features a 6.2-inch "Infinity Display", 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a top of the line 12MP camera. These are refurbished units, which means that they may show some signs of wear, but should work without issue. Daily Steals is backing them with a 90-day warranty, and you still have the 30-day return period if you are unhappy with your purchase.

