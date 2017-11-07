It's hard to beat this many features for such little money.

Daily Steals has a new Samsung Galaxy Gear S2 smart watch for $104.99 with code THRFTRS2. This price compares to $180 at other retailers like Amazon and B&H.

The Gear S2 has been discontinued and replaced with a newer model, the Gear S3, but that watch costs $300 on a normal day. We have broken down some of the big differences between the Gear S3 and the S2 and talk about which one you might prefer.

The Gear S2 got some heat when it was first released back in 2015, but a lot of the issues reviewers didn't like back then have since been fixed. Three of the biggest ones were a lack of apps, a lack of iPhone support, and the price. The Tizen software the watch uses continues to get better and better with the release of more watches that use it, Samsung added iOS support long ago, and the problem with the price is fixed right here!

Features include:

Send and receive texts, calendar notifications, news updates and more right on your wrist. Battery performance may vary depending on network conditions and configuration and device usage.

With rotating bezel and unique circular interface, easily access your apps and notifications.

With a circular design and stainless steel construction, the Gear S2 matches your style.

Thousands of third party apps available.

Interchangeable bands and hundreds of available watch faces. Please refer the User Manual before use. It doesn't have speakers, hence use Level U bluetooth headphones to hear music

This watch comes with a one-year warranty.

