The Samsung Qi-certified fast charge wireless charger is down to $23.99 on Amazon today only as part of its Deals of the Day. While we have seen it drop to $25 once in the past, this is the first time we've seen it fall this low. The charger normally sells for around $36. This one-day sale pricing is only valid on the black version of the charger; other colors are currently priced at $32.95.

This is Samsung's 2018 version of its charging pad. It is compatible with all Qi devices, including Samsung's Galaxy S8, S9, Note 8, and other devices like the latest iPhone models and more. The multi-colored LED halo shows off the charging status. It comes with a fast charge wall charger as well, which many other options don't.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.