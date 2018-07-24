Through August 13, Samsung is offering a free 11.6" Chromebook 3 with purchases of unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ devices . You could also elect to receive a $200 discount off any Samsung Chromebook with your purchase instead. Prices on the Samsung Galaxy S9 start at $720 for the 64GB device, while the S9+ starts at $840.

The Chromebook isn't the only freebie you'll pick up with your new phone though. Samsung is also including a microSD card to double your phone's storage. The card you receive will be equivalent in storage size to the phone you choose, so if you pick a device with 256GB internal storage, you'll also receive a 256GB microSD card which would take your phone's available storage above 500GB.

Samsung's Chromebook 3 features 2GB RAM and 16GB memory, however, you can choose one with 4GB RAM for just an additional $20 which is highly recommended, or an option with 32GB memory and 4GB RAM for an additional $30. You'll see these options come during checkout, along with some discounted Samsung accessories that you can add to your order as well. The microSD card will be added to your cart automatically.

Students can save even further on their order today (up to $63 off) by signing up with a verifiable .edu email address. That offer also extends to alumni and staff, bringing the price of the S9 down to just $665.99.

Unsure if the S9 is for you? You might want to take a look through our recent "three months later" review of the device and the original review we published to get a feel for its specs and limitations.

