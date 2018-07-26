If you're a current owner of a Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+ device, Samsung has a blow out sale going on right now taking the price of some of its official cases for those devices down to as low as $10 each. As these cases start at $30 normally, this offer is saving you at least $20 no matter which case you choose. There are even a few Galaxy Note8 cases available in this sale. Shipping is free on all orders.
This isn't the only great offer Samsung has available right now either. It's also giving customers a free ChromeBook 3 and microSD card with purchases of an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+ device. So if you're still rocking the Note8, this would be the perfect time to make the switch.
The cases available in today's sale include:
- Galaxy S9: Silicone Cover, Gray for $9.99 (was $30)
- Galaxy S9+: Silicone Cover, Gray for $9.99 (was $30)
- Galaxy S9+: Hyperknit Cover, Red for $14.99 (was $35)
- Galaxy Note8: Alcantara Cover, Black for $9.99 (was $30)
- Galaxy Note8: Protective Cover, Black for $14.99 (was $35)
- Galaxy Note8: Rugged Protective Cover, Black for $24.99 (was $50)
With prices like these, it'd be surprising for these cases to stay in stock for very long. Head over to Samsung today to grab one yourself before they're all gone.