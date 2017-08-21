Our friends at Thrifter are back again, and it's time to upgrade your PC's SSD!

The Samsung 850 EVO 500GB SSD is down to $149.99 on Amazon. This SSD normally sits above $170, and for the last few months has fluctuated between $170 and $180. The 850 EVO has been around since 2014, so it has seen a few drops in the past but $150 is one of its lowest prices and a good deal. This is the perfect upgrade for a PC still running its operating system on a slower hard drive (are there any of you left?), or anyone using an older SSD that could do with a speed boost.

The 850 EVO is well-reviewed with a lot of positive results. Windows Central called it the Best Overall SSD for Windows PCs. CNET gave it 4.5 stars. The Wirecutter still considers it to be the best SSD for its balance of performance and price. AnandTech has one of the most thorough reviews of this SSD on the Internet and called it "yet another showcase of Samsung's engineering talent."

At this price, the 850 EVO is cheaper than even the more modern competition, like Crucial's MX300 SSD. It's not just cheap, it's also fast with read/write performance up to 540 MB/s and 520 MB/s, respectivelly.

Because Samsung designs SSDs with home-grown engineering, it's also built for the long-term with twice the endurance of the competition. It's capable of handling much heavier workloads, and Samsung backs all that up with a five-year warranty.

If you need help installing a new SSD, Windows Central has some tips for that.

Need the small screws necessary to dig into your PC? Get this screwdriver set for just $7.

