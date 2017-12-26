You can't go wrong with the 850 EVO.

The Samsung 850 EVO 250GB internal solid state drive is down to $84.99. That's $5 above its lowest price ever.

You can upgrade to the 500GB version for $140. It has been that low for a few weeks now, but it's still one of the best prices ever and solid value.

The 850 EVO is well-reviewed with a lot of positive results. Windows Central called it the Best Overall SSD for Windows PCs. CNET gave it 4.5 stars. The Wirecutter still considers it to be the best SSD for its balance of performance and price. AnandTech has one of the most thorough reviews of this SSD on the Internet and called it "yet another showcase of Samsung's engineering talent."

Because Samsung designs SSDs with home-grown engineering, it's also built for the long-term with twice the endurance of the competition. It's capable of handling much heavier workloads, and Samsung backs all that up with a five-year warranty.

If you need help installing a new SSD, Windows Central has some tips for that.

See on Amazon