Choose from common languages like Mandarin or Spanish all the way to some lesser-known ones like Dutch or Russian. The options are vast and the deals are hot . Rosetta Stone doesn't go on sale very frequently, and a discount this steep only comes around une fois dans une lune bleue.

The benefits of being multilingual are numerous. Not only will your networking capabilities skyrocket, but you'll be better at problem solving, creative thinking, multitasking, focusing, and more. Right now, you can save up to 40% on a ton of Rosetta Stone language-learning programs .

Now's the time to learn something new, and luckily, you can do it at a discount. Pick your new language, your ideal subscription length, and start your journey toward multilingualism.

There are a few different monthly subscription packages to choose from. The best value comes at $6 per month for two years, but you can fork over $51 for the three-month plan if you plan on learning quickly. If you'd rather take things slow and have access to a lifetime subscription, you should check those out on Amazon. They're pricier and not currently discounted, but you'll never lose access to the program and you won't have to pay a fee to keep subscribing.

Rosetta Stone has been the go-to for language learning for years. It uses Dynamic Immersion to help the language stick. You'll learn through context by seeing, hearing, speaking, reading, and writing. Whether you want to be a better businessperson or you plan on traveling abroad, don't miss out on your chance to save.

