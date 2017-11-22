The most affordable way to stream in 4K. You don't say? Hit play! Yay!

Add 4K streaming to your daily routine with the Roku Streaming Stick+ for $48 on Amazon. This is part of Roku's newest lineup of products and just released at $70 in October. It has never sold lower than that. Not only is this its first major price drop, it's a really steep discount.

Roku's newest lineup includes five different products. In the heirarchy of awesomeness that is Roku, the Streaming Stick+ is second from the top. The absolute best is the Roku Ultra, but all it does is add luxury features you might not necessarily need. The Ultra adds things like private listening, through a headphone jack, an Ethernet port if you prefer a wired connection for the best streaming quality, and a microSD card slot. You can upgrade to the Ultra for $99 if you want, but you'll still get Roku's entire content library and 4K shows with the Streaming Stick+.

Features include:

Powerful, portable, exceptional wireless

Advanced wireless receiver for 4x the range

Brilliant 4K, HDR, and HD streaming.

Optional wall outlet power adapter for USB ports that can't power the device

Voice remote with TV Power and volume

500, 000 Plus movies and TV episodes, easy-to-use remote, intuitive navigation, search across top channels

This device has 4.6 stars based on 133 user reviews.

