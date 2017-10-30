Stream all your favorite shows.

Is this deal for me?

This Roku Streaming Stick media streaming device is down to $39.99 on Amazon. The street price for this device is $50. It hasn't dropped this low before.

This is one of Roku's newest streaming devices, a refresh of previous models. It just released in early October and has sold steadily at its $50 since then. Roku claims the processor in the new stick is 50% faster than last year's model. The remote is also updated with voice control and a few extra buttons, including power and volume control.

Features include:

Powerful and portable

Voice remote with TV Power and volume

500, 000 Plus movies and TV episodes

Easy-to-use remote, intuitive navigation, search across top channels

Free mobile app for iOS or android

It comes with two AA batteries, but you might consider adding some rechargeable batteries so you can just power them back up and keep on streaming when they get low.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is a new 2017 device, and this is the lowest price it has gone since being introduced.

- This is a new 2017 device, and this is the lowest price it has gone since being introduced. Things to know before you buy! - It requires two AA batteries. It comes with a set, but you can add rechargeable batteries to keep it powered up for a much longer time.

See at Amazon

Happy Thrifting!